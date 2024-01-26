Panel to issue report on Dana Farber-Beth Israel partnership

The Massachusetts Health Policy Commission on Jan. 25 called for further review of the proposed clinical affiliation between Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians at BIDMC.

The HPC board of commissioners voted to conduct a cost and market impact review of the proposed partnership, which will examine the impact of the proposed clinical affiliation on costs and the state's ability to meet the healthcare cost growth benchmark, market functioning, quality of care, and health equity and access for consumers, according to a news release.

The review will take into account information provided by the healthcare organizations and other market participants, public data sources including those collected by the state's Center for Health Information and Analysis, and the advice of expert consultant teams. HPC will release a public report once findings are complete.

"The HPC's cost and market impact review authority is essential to assess significant changes in the Massachusetts healthcare system, such as those proposed by the parties," HPC Executive Director David Seltz said in the release. "We will carefully review the potential impact on affordability, equity, and access and issue a comprehensive public report."

Dana-Farber and Beth Israel shared the following statement with Becker's: "This is an expected step in the regulatory process, and we look forward to working with regulators as they conduct their review."

Dana-Farber and Beth Israel Deaconess, both based in Boston, in September announced plans to construct a freestanding inpatient cancer hospital in Boston, which would be more than 300 beds. The news marked a change in the city's current cancer care landscape, as Dana-Farber and Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital have been longtime partners. Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham is the parent system of Brigham and Women's, which has been clinically affiliated with Dana-Farber since 1997. Their current agreement runs through 2028.

The $1.68 billion proposal to establish a standalone cancer hospital has been making its way through the regulatory process, including a first official pitch this month to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.