Arizona system CEO to step down

Mo Sheldon, CEO of Northern Cochise Community Hospital in Willcox, Ariz., will step down from the role in November.

Ms. Sheldon has served as CEO since 2020 and led the health system through its transition to Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC Health in 2021, according to a Nov. 5 Facebook post.

Gary Kartchner, MSN, RN, was named interim CEO of Northern Cochise Community Hospital. He is also CEO of Benson Hospital, which is part of TMC Health.

Northern Cochise Community Hospital includes Sulphur Springs Medical Center and Sunsites Medical Clinic.