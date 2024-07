Tara Beth Anderson, MSN, RN, was named president of Baptist Medical Center Nassau in Fernandina Beach, Fla., part of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health.

Ms. Anderson began her new role on July 22, according to a hospital news release,

Before joining Baptist Nassau, she served as chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Baptist Health is a six-hospital health system with more than 14,250 employees.