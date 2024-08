Blanchard Valley Health System has named Bihu Sandhir, MD, as its next chief medical officer, the Findlay, Ohio-based system said Aug. 1.

Most recently, Dr. Sandhir served as the chief quality officer for Los Angeles-based AltaMed Health Services, a network of federally qualified health centers. She has also worked in medical director positions at Kettering Physician Network and Premier Health.

Dr. Sandhir will begin her new role in October.