Carilion Clinic makes 8 appointments

Steve Arner, who was promoted to president of Roanoke, Va.-based Carilion Clinic in May 2023, officially succeeded Nancy Agee, MSN, as CEO Oct. 1. Following Mr. Arner's promotion to president and CEO, the health system has made several additional appointments.
Here are eight leadership changes from the system:
- Executive Vice President Nick Conte was named chief governance officer, in addition to his current role of chief legal officer, according to a Dec. 11 news release. Mr. Conte will oversee corporate governance, regulatory, and compliance policies and practices for Carilion.
- Mike Abbott, PharmD, was promoted to president of Carilion Medical Center, a role he will serve in addition to his current position as senior vice president with oversight of the Cardiovascular Institute, Orthopaedics and Neurosurgery, and oncology services, according to the release. His new role encompasses Carilion Clinic's Roanoke campus, home to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, Carilion Roanoke Community Hospital, and several nearby clinical and practice sites.
- Paul Davenport, RN, was promoted to senior vice president, an expanded role, per the release. Mr. Davenport will be responsible for delivering outpatient services across much of Carilion Clinic, as well as operations at the health system's Parkview campus.
- Tami Frost, RN, who joined Carilion Clinic in 2023 as vice president and chief nursing officer, was promoted to senior vice president and system chief nursing officer, according to the release. Previously, Ms. Frost served as chief nursing executive at Trident Medical Center in Charleston, S.C.
- Shyam Odeti, MD, was named chief medical officer for Carilion Medical Center and Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. According to the release, he will be responsible for quality improvement, patient safety, driving efficiency, patient experience, physician engagement, enhancing patient access, care utilization and care integration at the two facilities.
- Luis Richard, who joined Carilion Clinic in 2023 as vice president of supply chain, was promoted to senior vice president and chief supply chain officer. The release said he is responsible for real estate and property management, in addition to supply chain, dining and nutrition services, and sustainability.
- Wrenn Brendel, RN, was promoted to vice president of the department of emergency medicine. Ms. Brendel, per the release, will be responsible for clinical and service operations, including its Level 1 trauma center.
- Rhonda Shannon was named vice president of Carilion Clinic's orthopedics and neurosurgery, in addition to her role as vice president of finance, per the release. Ms. Shannon joined Carilion Clinic in 1996 and became vice president in 2016.