Nemours C-suite leader departs for Tufts Medicine

Drew Landmeier has been named senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Boston-based Tufts Medicine.

Mr. Landmeier previously served as senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health.

"Drew joins us at a pivotal time of transformation and growth for Tufts Medicine," Executive Vice President and COO Phil Okala said in a Nov. 4 statement. "A collaborative, results-focused leader, Drew's creativity and agility will drive innovation and help further establish Tufts Medicine as the healthcare destination of choice for patients and their families."

Mr. Landmeier has also held marketing leadership roles with Miami Beach, Fla.-based Mount Sinai Medical Center, Miami-based Parkway Regional Medical Center, Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, and hospice provider Vitas Healthcare.