Northwell, UC Davis, Nemours awarded for digital marketing

Three health systems were named winners at PR Daily's 2024 Social Media, Digital & Content Marketing Awards.

Eight health systems were finalists, while the three winners took home four awards total at the Aug. 1 ceremony in New York City.

"While the digital and social media landscapes are always in flux, these winning campaigns prove that engagement, education and brand visibility still have the power to help organizations cut through the noise," said Diane Schwartz, CEO of Ragan Communications and PR Daily, in an Aug. 2 statement.

Here are the health system winners:

Branded Podcast

Nemours Children's Health (Jacksonville, Fla.): Well Beyond Medicine Podcast

Publication (Print or Digital)

UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center (Sacramento, Calif.): Synthesis magazine, Summer 2023

SEO Strategy

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.): Cultivating Health Blog SEO Strategy

Use of AI

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.)/Revmade: The Well by Northwell Health, with Revmade