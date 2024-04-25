8 health system finalists for digital marketing awards

Eight health systems were named finalists for PR Daily's 2024 Social Media & Digital Awards.

The winners will be revealed in August. Here are the health system nominees announced April 24:

Campaign of the Year

Nemours Children's Health (Jacksonville, Fla.): Well Beyond Medicine Podcast

Crisis Management

Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System: Insurance Payer Negotiations

Edutainment

Conway Regional Health System: Barbie Breast Cancer Awareness

Healthcare Marketing Campaign

Conway Regional Health System: Barbie Breast Cancer Awareness

Mount Carmel Health System (Columbus, Ohio): Bariatrics Marketing

Mount Carmel Health System: Primary Care Marketing

Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): The Well by Northwell Health, with Revmade

Media Relations Campaign

The Permanente Federation (Oakland, Calif.): Kaiser Permanente Advanced Care at Home Media Campaign

Paid Social Media Campaign

Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): On Demand Care: Reaching the right audiences with the care they need, when they need it

Podcast

Nemours Children's Health: Well Beyond Medicine Podcast

SEO Strategy

UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.): Cultivating Health Blog SEO Strategy

Short-Form Video

Advocate Health: Connecting with our Communities with Impactful Patient Stories

Social Listening and Real-Time Response

Advocate Health: Using Social Media to Create a Safe Harbor in Healthcare

Use of AI

Northwell Health: The Well by Northwell Health, with Revmade

Video

Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): Jefferson Health Multimedia Team