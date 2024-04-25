8 health system finalists for digital marketing awards

Eight health systems were named finalists for PR Daily's 2024 Social Media & Digital Awards.
The winners will be revealed in August. Here are the health system nominees announced April 24:
Campaign of the Year
Nemours Children's Health (Jacksonville, Fla.): Well Beyond Medicine Podcast
Crisis Management
Conway (Ark.) Regional Health System: Insurance Payer Negotiations
Edutainment
Conway Regional Health System: Barbie Breast Cancer Awareness
Healthcare Marketing Campaign
Conway Regional Health System: Barbie Breast Cancer Awareness
Mount Carmel Health System (Columbus, Ohio): Bariatrics Marketing
Mount Carmel Health System: Primary Care Marketing
Northwell Health (New Hyde Park, N.Y.): The Well by Northwell Health, with Revmade
Media Relations Campaign
The Permanente Federation (Oakland, Calif.): Kaiser Permanente Advanced Care at Home Media Campaign
Paid Social Media Campaign
Advocate Health (Charlotte, N.C.): On Demand Care: Reaching the right audiences with the care they need, when they need it
Podcast
Nemours Children's Health: Well Beyond Medicine Podcast
SEO Strategy
UC Davis Health (Sacramento, Calif.): Cultivating Health Blog SEO Strategy
Short-Form Video
Advocate Health: Connecting with our Communities with Impactful Patient Stories
Social Listening and Real-Time Response
Advocate Health: Using Social Media to Create a Safe Harbor in Healthcare
Use of AI
Northwell Health: The Well by Northwell Health, with Revmade
Video
Jefferson Health (Philadelphia): Jefferson Health Multimedia Team