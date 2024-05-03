CommonSpirit taps president for 8 hospitals

Anthony Houston, EdD, was named president of CommonSpirit Health's Arizona market.

Dr. Houston's new role spans eight acute care hospitals, a medical group, graduate medical education programs, imaging centers, specialty hospitals, urgent cares, freestanding emergency departments, insurance providers, an accountable care organization and other clinical partnerships, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

He will begin his new role this summer after serving as market president for CommonSpirit Health CHI Saint Joseph Health in Lexington, Ky., according to the release. Before his current role at CHI Saint Joseph Health, he was president and market COO for CommonSpirit Health CHI Memorial in Chattanooga, Tenn. He also previously served as president of CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, Ark., and executive vice president and COO of SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Jefferson City (Mo.).

CommonSpirit Health is a 140-hospital health system based in Chicago.