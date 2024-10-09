Providence California hospital names chief administrative officer

Cindy Mahal, DNP, RN, was named chief administrative officer of Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif., according to an Oct. 8 news release shared with Becker's from its parent system, Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

Dr. Mahal brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare operations and nursing leadership to the role, the release said.

Most recently, she served as interim vice president of operations at Advocate Health Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, Ill.

Providence is a 51-hospital system with 122,000 employees.