Melissa Wilson will join Freestone Medical Center in Plano, Texas, as its next CEO on Aug. 19.

Most recently, she was CEO of Concho County Hospital in Eden, Texas. She has spent more than 24 years in healthcare, including over a decade in administrative and executive positions.

Ms. Wilson succeeds John Yeary, who is retiring after a six-year tenure as CEO of Freestone Medical Center, which is operated and managed by Community Hospital Corporation.