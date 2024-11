Palm Beach Gardens (Fla.) has tapped Marko Serrano as CFO, where he will oversee financial operations for the hospital, according to a Nov. 8 news release shared with Becker's.

The hospital is part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare's Palm Beach Healthcare Network.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Serrano served as assistant CFO for Delray Beach, Fla.-based Delray Medical Center and group assistant CFO for Palm Beach Health Network.