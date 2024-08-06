Geisinger executive heads to Banner Health

Phoenix-based Banner Health has hired Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger's marketing chief for the same role.

Don Stanziano will serve as senior vice president for marketing, brand and public relations at Banner Health. He started in July.

"Don will be a tremendous addition to Banner," said Scott Nordlund, executive vice president and chief strategy and growth officer at Banner Health, in a statement. "He is a highly accomplished leader in health system marketing and communications and brings a track record of success across the spectrum — from communicating how an organization is executing against its mission to enhancing the digital touchpoints that today's consumers expect."

Mr. Stanziano served as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer of Geisinger for six years. Prior to that, he worked for San Diego-based Scripps Health for 14 years, the last seven as vice president of marketing and communications. He has also been a congressional press secretary and started his career as a TV and newspaper journalist.

Banner Health is a 33-hospital system with $14.1 billion in annual revenue and locations across six states.