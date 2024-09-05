UT medical center names new COO

Travis Laird was named COO of hospital planning and operations at Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

In his role, Mr. Laird will lead the development and operation of the UT specialty care hospital opening in 2030 as part of The University of Texas Medical Center, the statement said.

The UT Medical Center is an emerging academic medical center, anchored by Dell Medical School. The center is building two new hospitals, opening in 2030 — a UT tertiary hospital and an MD Anderson Cancer Center.

Previously, Mr. Laird spent 18 years as an executive leader at Cleveland Clinic, and was involved in the development, construction and operation of hospitals in both domestic and international markets, according to the statement.





