UF Health taps Johns Hopkins exec as chief transformation officer

Jessica Thompson Melton will join UF Health Oct. 14 as chief transformation officer, the Gainesville, Fla.-based system said in a Sept. 9 news release.

Ms. Melton is currently vice president of strategic initiatives at Johns Hopkins Health System in Baltimore. Prior to that, she was president and chief operating officer at Bethesda, Md.-based Suburban Hospital, also part of the Johns Hopkins system.

As chief transformation officer — a newly created position at UF Health — Ms. Melton will focus on enhancing organizational effectiveness by driving a culture of continuous improvement. UF Health officials said her role will be central in shaping and advancing the organization's culture and improving employee engagement.