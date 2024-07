King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services has appointed Maria Zangardi as senior vice president, human resources and corporate officer, effective immediately. Ms. Zangardi will succeed Gerry Geckle who is retiring.

In her new role, Ms. Zangardi will lead operations and human resource strategy for UHS, according to a July 16 news release.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Zangardi served as division vice president of human resources for UHS.