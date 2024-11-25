Wisconsin hospital taps former CFO as new CEO

Marie Wamsley has been named CEO of Darlington, Wis.-based Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, effective Dec. 16.

Ms. Wamsley will succeed Kathy Kuepers, RN, who is retiring as CEO after more than 40 years with the hospital, according to a Nov. 25 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Wamsley is an 18-year veteran of the healthcare industry, and served as Memorial Hospital's CFO from 2008 to 2013. Most recently, she was regional director of finance for critical access hospitals in eastern Iowa for Des Moines, Iowa-based MercyOne, the release said.