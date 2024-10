University of Miami Health System has named Joseph Scargle as vice president of revenue cycle.

Mr. Scargle will begin his new role in mid-November, according to a LinkedIn post from Whitney Thernes, UHealth's assistant vice president of physician and executive recruitment.

Mr. Scargle joins UHealth from West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, where he served as senior vice president of revenue cycle since 2014, according to his LinkedIn page.