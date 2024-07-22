HSS Florida names chief medical officer

Sheeraz Qureshi, MD, has been appointed chief medical officer of HSS Florida in West Palm Beach. The facility is part of the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, a leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health.

Dr. Qureshi is an internationally renowned expert in minimally invasive spine surgery. He succeeds Douglas Padgett, MD, as CMO. In September, Dr. Padgett was named surgeon-in-chief and medical director of the HSS enterprise. As CMO, Dr. Qureshi will be responsible for clinical operations and quality across all HSS Florida locations. He will also continue his clinical practice at the main HSS campus in New York.

Additionally, David Backstein, MD, was appointed medical director of HSS at NCH in Naples, Fla., a collaboration between Naples-based NCH Healthcare System and the orthopedics leader.

Outside of New York, HSS has facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida.