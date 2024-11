Jonathan Ward was named COO of National Park Medical Center in Hot Springs, Ark.

Mr. Ward brings a wealth of healthcare experience to the role, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Most recently, he served as associate administrator for two Lifepoint facilities in western North Carolina: Harris Regional Hospital and Swain Community Hospital.

Mr. Ward has also served as a Navy reservist for more than a decade.

National Park Medical Center is a 163-bed facility.