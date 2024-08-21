ChristianaCare hospital taps chief nurse

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare has appointed Jamie Ayala, DNP, RN, as chief nursing officer of Wilmington (Del.) Hospital.

In her role, Dr. Ayala will oversee all strategic initiatives and nursing-related functions across the hospital's medical and surgical units. Nurse managers in the hospital's emergency department, hemodialysis, acute rehabilitation and acute psychiatric spaces will also report to her.

Dr. Ayala has more than 19 years of healthcare experience, most recently serving as Wilmington Hospital's director of clinical operations, according to an Aug. 21 news release.