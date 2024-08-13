Texas system taps chief medical officer for 2 hospitals

Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare has appointed Glenn Hardesty, DO, as chief medical officer of Medical City Denton and its Medical City Argyle campus.

In his new role, Dr. Hardesty will oversee quality improvement efforts and provide strategic direction for all physicians and clinicians, according to an Aug. 12 news release.

He comes to the hospitals from Medical City Dallas, where he most recently served as assistant CMO. Prior to this role, he spent more than a decade in various leadership positions at Arlington-based Texas Health Resources.