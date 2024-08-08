Kansas hospital CEO dismissed after 8 months

Leonard Hernandez, CEO of Arkansas City, Kan.-based SCK Health, is no longer with the organization, a move which took effect following an Aug. 6 board meeting.

Shannon Gray, CFO, was voted unanimously by the board to become interim CEO, according to an Aug. 7 news release from the hospital. Ms. Gray has over 17 years of healthcare experience and joined the hospital in October, the release said.

Mr. Hernandez became CEO in December, and succeeded Jeff Bowman, who retired. The reason for Mr. Hernandez’s exit was not disclosed.