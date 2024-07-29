Cleveland Clinic taps SiriusXM leader for new AI role

Cleveland Clinic has named Ben Shahshahani, PhD, formerly with SiriusXM, as its first vice president and chief artificial intelligence officer.

Effective Aug. 12, Dr. Shahshahani will assume the newly created role reporting directly to Rohit Chandra, PhD, the chief digital officer of the organization, according to a July 29 news release from Cleveland Clinic.

In this role, Dr. Shahshahani will craft and implement an enterprise AI strategy that enhances patient care, the caregiver experience and organizational efficiency. Additionally, he will be responsible for ensuring AI applications prioritize safety, comply with industry regulations, uphold ethical standards and follow best practices in data security.

Before joining Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Shahshahani served as the vice president of science, machine learning, and product analytics for SiriusXM and Pandora, where he led teams that developed machine learning solutions and provided analytical insights for SiriusXM's products.





