Catholic Health hospital taps new clinical executives

St. Catherine of Siena Hospital, part of Long Island, N.Y.-based Catholic Health, has appointed a new chief medical officer and chief nursing officer.

Joshua Bozek, DO, was selected as CMO, and Karen Fasano, DNP, was named CNO, according to an Oct. 2 news release.

In his prior role as system medical director of US Acute Care Solutions, a physician staffing group, Dr. Bozek oversaw the emergency departments at St. Catherine's and several other Catholic Health hospitals.

Dr. Fasano joins the health system from Hartford Healthcare in Connecticut, where she spent six years as vice president of patient care services in the system's central region. In her new role, she will lead nursing operations at St. Catherine's and will also serve as vice president of nursing experience across Catholic Health.