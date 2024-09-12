UNC Health taps new chief nursing executive

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health has tapped Lorie Rhine, RN, as its chief nursing executive.

Ms. Rhine will also serve as senior associate dean for clinical affairs at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Nursing, according to a Sept. 12 news release.

In her new role, Ms. Rhine will lead nursing services across the entire health system and oversee nursing professional practice.

Ms. Rhine will transition from her role as vice president and chief nursing officer of UNC Health Rex, a satellite campus of UNC Health. UNC Health Rex comprises two hospitals in Raleigh and Holly Springs, N.C.







