IU Health children's hospital names new president

Indianapolis-based Riley Children's Health, part of Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health, has named David Biggerstaff president, effective Feb. 2.

Mr. Biggerstaff is currently chief operating officer for Denver-based Saint Joseph Hospital, part of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, according to a Dec. 23 news release shared with Becker's.

He also previously served in leadership roles at children's hospitals like Aurora-based Children's Hospital Colorado and Children's Medical Center Dallas.