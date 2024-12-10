CEO of St. Jude's fundraising organization to step down

Richard Shadyac Jr. will step down as president and CEO of the American Lebanese Syrian Associated Charities, the fundraising organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., effective March 1.

During the transition, Mr. Shadyac will focus on donor, partner and external relations, according to a Dec. 9 news release from St. Jude. He will then assume an advisory role, the release said.

Ike Anand, ALSAC's COO, will take on administrative leadership during the transition and become interim CEO March 1. Mr. Anand joined the organization in 2020 and has led its digital transformation, overseeing technology and digital platforms, the release said.

Mr. Shadyac became president and CEO in 2009. Under his leadership, philanthropic giving and sponsorship nearly quadrupled, and the organization achieved 59 consecutive quarters of year-over-year fundraising growth, according to the release.