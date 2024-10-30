Yale New Haven Health System names new CIO

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System has named Glynn Stanton as its new CIO.

Mr. Stanton will oversee IT for Yale New Haven Health System, Yale Medicine, and Yale Health, all based in New Haven, Conn.

He currently serves as the health system's chief information security officer and will continue in that role alongside his new CIO duties, according to an Oct. 30 news release.

In his expanded role, Mr. Stanton will be responsible for digital technology operations, including infrastructure, a unified data ecosystem, and the security of the organization's information assets.