CommonSpirit builds market leadership team

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has named four leaders to its greater Colorado and Kansas market within its Mountain region.
The appointments, according to a Dec. 10 LinkedIn post, include:
- Kristin Mascotti, MD, chief medical officer
- Julie Nunley, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer
- Kevin Wikoff, CFO
- Sammie Ramos, human resources director
The leaders assumed the roles in early December, a CommonSpirit spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.
Peter Powers was appointed president of the greater Colorado and Kansas market in July. He oversees nine hospitals in the role.