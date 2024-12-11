CommonSpirit builds market leadership team

Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health has named four leaders to its greater Colorado and Kansas market within its Mountain region.

The appointments, according to a Dec. 10 LinkedIn post, include:

Kristin Mascotti, MD, chief medical officer

Julie Nunley, BSN, RN, chief nursing officer

Kevin Wikoff, CFO

Sammie Ramos, human resources director

The leaders assumed the roles in early December, a CommonSpirit spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Peter Powers was appointed president of the greater Colorado and Kansas market in July. He oversees nine hospitals in the role.