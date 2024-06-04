CommonSpirit taps president for 9 hospitals

Peter Powers was named president for CommonSpirit Health's Greater Colorado and Kansas Market.

Effective July 22, Mr. Powers will have responsibility for the following hospitals, according to a health system news release:

Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital

Mercy Hospital

Penrose Hospital

St. Catherine Hospital – Dodge City

St. Catherine Hospital – Garden City

St. Francis Hospital

St. Francis Hospital – Interquest

St. Mary-Corwin Hospital

St. Thomas More Hospital

Mr. Powers previously worked for the CommonSpirit ministry from 2012 to 2020, according to the release. His previous roles include director of strategic planning and business development/administrative fellow at Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital; vice president of operations at LUH; COO at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo.; and CEO of St. Anthony Hospital.

CommonSpirit is a Chicago-based health system operating 162 hospitals and more than 2,250 care sites across 24 states.