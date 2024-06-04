CommonSpirit taps president for 9 hospitals

Kelly Gooch -

Peter Powers was named president for CommonSpirit Health's Greater Colorado and Kansas Market.

Effective July 22, Mr. Powers will have responsibility for the following hospitals, according to a health system news release:

  • Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital
  • Mercy Hospital
  • Penrose Hospital
  • St. Catherine Hospital – Dodge City
  • St. Catherine Hospital – Garden City
  • St. Francis Hospital
  • St. Francis Hospital – Interquest
  • St. Mary-Corwin Hospital 
  • St. Thomas More Hospital

Mr. Powers previously worked for the CommonSpirit ministry from 2012 to 2020, according to the release. His previous roles include director of strategic planning and business development/administrative fellow at Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital; vice president of operations at LUH; COO at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo.; and CEO of St. Anthony Hospital. 

CommonSpirit is a Chicago-based health system operating 162 hospitals and more than 2,250 care sites across 24 states.

