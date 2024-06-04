CommonSpirit taps president for 9 hospitals

Peter Powers was named president for CommonSpirit Health's Greater Colorado and Kansas Market.
Effective July 22, Mr. Powers will have responsibility for the following hospitals, according to a health system news release:
- Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Hospital
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital – Dodge City
- St. Catherine Hospital – Garden City
- St. Francis Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital – Interquest
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- St. Thomas More Hospital
Mr. Powers previously worked for the CommonSpirit ministry from 2012 to 2020, according to the release. His previous roles include director of strategic planning and business development/administrative fellow at Longmont (Colo.) United Hospital; vice president of operations at LUH; COO at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colo.; and CEO of St. Anthony Hospital.
CommonSpirit is a Chicago-based health system operating 162 hospitals and more than 2,250 care sites across 24 states.