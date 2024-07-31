Kentucky hospital names president

Angelia Foster was appointed president of Baptist Health Corbin (Ky.).

Ms. Foster will begin her new role Oct. 14, according to a hospital news release.

She joins the hospital from Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam (Wis.), where she serves as president. She is also regional president at Marshfield (Wis.) Clinic Health System for the southern region of Wisconsin.

In her new role, Ms. Foster replaces interim head Matt Bailey, who will be staying on until Nov. 1 to help with the transition, according to the release.

Baptist Health Corbin, a 273-bed facility, is part of nine-hospital Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health.