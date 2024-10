Ben Ridder has been hired as CEO of Northwest Medical Center in Tucson, Ariz., according to an Oct. 3 LinkedIn post from Northwest Healthcare.

Mr. Ridder joins the 287-bed hospital from Knoxville, Tenn.-based Tennova Healthcare, where he most recently led Jefferson City, Tenn.-based Jefferson Memorial Hospital as CEO, according to his LinkedIn page.

Northwest Healthcare includes four hospitals and is affiliated with Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.