ECU Health hospital names interim president

ECU Health North Hospital in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., has selected Dennis Cambell, RN, to serve as interim president while a search is underway for the next permanent president.

Mr. Campbell stepped into the interim role Aug. 8 after Jason Harrell retired. Mr. Harrell spent two years as president of ECU Health North. While serving as interim president, Mr. Campbell will also maintain his position as president of ECU Health Beaufort Hospital in Washington, N.C.

ECU Health has nine hospitals, including its flagship facility, ECU Health Medical Center.