OhioHealth appoints chief nursing officer of 2 hospitals

Jodie Wegmiller, BSN, RN, a long-time nursing leader at OhioHealth, has been named chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services at two of the Columbus-based system's hospitals.

She will serve as CNO at OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware, according to a July 10 news release. Ms. Wegmiller has worked with OhioHealth for more than 20 years. She started her career as bedside nurse, taking on progressive leadership roles. In 2022, she became the director of nursing at the Dublin hospital.

"One goal of mine stepping into this role is to bring transformational connections to our nursing teams and our other integral patient services such as EVS and nutrition services," Ms. Wegmiller said in a news release. "[Nurses] cannot do their jobs without the assistance and expertise of our support services. Another goal is to increase nursing engagement and retention. When nurses feel a strong sense of purpose and engagement they don't leave. Engaged staff also bring increased patient service and quality along with them. I would love to see these ideals enhanced and blossom further as the CNO."