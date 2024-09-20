Hospital president out after Lifespan trims 20% of executive roles

Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan has reduced executive positions by 20%, John Fernandez, Lifespan president and CEO, said in a statement shared with Becker's.

The restructuring will save $6 million in fiscal 2025, according to the statement.

Crista Durand is no longer president of Newport (R.I.) Hospital, a health system spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. Ms. Durand had held the role since 2014 and was not immediately available for comment.

"Lifespan implemented a strategic restructure focused on creating a one-system, one-team approach, designed to reduce executive overhead and streamline operations," Mr. Fernandez said in the statement. "Starting from the top like this allows us to allocate more resources directly to patient care and support areas."

The health system spokesperson did not say what other roles were affected by the restructuring.

Lifespan, a 1,165-bed system, will rebrand as Brown University Health later in 2024 as part of its expanded affiliation agreement with Providence-based Brown University.

Lifespan received approval Sept. 4 to purchase Taunton, Mass.-based Morton Hospital and Fall River, Mass.-based St. Anne's Hospital from Steward Health Care.