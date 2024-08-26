Hawaii system names CEO

Jason Chang was promoted to CEO of Honolulu-based The Queen's Health Systems.

Mr. Chang succeeds Jill Hoggard Green, PhD, RN, who had been CEO since 2019, according to a July 12 news release from the system. Mr. Chang joined the system in 2015 as executive vice president and COO.

He played a significant role in expanding The Queen's Medical Center-Manamana Emergency Department and The Queen's Medical Center-West Oahu, the release said.

The Queen's Health Systems includes four hospitals and more than 70 specialty healthcare facilities and labs, according to its LinkedIn.