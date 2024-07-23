UChicago Medicine names new CIO

UChicago Medicine has a new senior vice president and CIO.

Yeman Collier will lead IT for the Chicago-based academic health system starting July 29. He most recently served for 12 years as CIO of UT Health San Antonio, where he helped prepare for the launch of the new Multispecialty and Research Hospital.

Prior to that, Mr. Collier was interim CIO and chief technology officer of Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope and chief technology officer of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare. At UChicago Medicine, he will replace Jim Murry, who is retiring after three years in the role.