Sanjay Singh, MD, has been named chief clinical executive at Minneapolis-based Allina Health.

In his new position, he will oversee the system's physician and provider enterprise, according to a Dec. 10 system news release shared with Becker's. He is a practicing neurologist and will continue to see patients.

Dr. Singh joined Allina in 2022 as president of its Neuroscience, Spine and Pain Institute.