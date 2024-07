Paramus, N.J.-based Valley Health System has tapped K. Nadeem Ahmed, MD, as its new chief medical information officer.

The health system made the announcement via LinkedIn July 16.

Prior to this role, Dr. Ahmed served as the global chief medical information officer for The Aga Khan University, a not-for-profit institution in Karachi, Pakistan, and its international network of hospitals in East Africa and Asia.

He also worked for EHR vendor Meditech from 2012 to 2020.