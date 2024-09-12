CommonSpirit taps inaugural chief physician executive officer

Thomas McGinn, MD, has been appointed senior executive vice president and chief physician executive officer of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Sept. 30.

As the first person to take on the role, Dr. McGinn will oversee clinical activities across inpatient and outpatient settings systemwide, according to a Sept. 12 news release from CommonSpirit.

With more than three decades of healthcare experience, Dr. McGinn joined the system in 2021 as its executive vice president for physician enterprise.

His other responsibilities in the new role will focus on provider experience, quality and safety programs, clinical service lines, physician enterprise and clinical transformation efforts.

Dr. McGinn will work closely with Kathy Sanford, RN, the health system's chief nursing officer, and COO Terika Richardson, the release said.