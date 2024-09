Kaiser Permanente taps revenue cycle executive director

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has named Christopher Fontes as Northern California executive director of revenue cycle, according to a Sept. 7 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Fontes joins Kaiser Permanente after spending more than a decade at Optum, according to his LinkedIn page. He most recently served as vice president of revenue cycle operations.

Prior to joining Optum, Mr. Fontes served as senior director of revenue services for San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Central Coast region.