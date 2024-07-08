Maryland medical group taps new CFO

Bethesda, Md.-based Aledade, a primary care group, has tapped Jessica Somers as CFO.

Ms. Somers will succeed John Doyle, who will now serve as head of the company's operations, according to a July 8 news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to her new role, Ms. Somers led development and execution of strategic growth investment, including strategic partnerships, joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions at Evolvent, a publicly-traded company with a focus on health outcome improvements.

She also served as CFO of New Century Health, a subsidiary of Evolvent.