Oregon hospital CEO resigns

Cam Marlowe, CEO of Blue Mountain Hospital District in John Day, Ore., has resigned from his role.

The board of directors accepted his resignation Oct. 23. His last day will be Dec. 1, according to a hospital district statement shared with Becker's.

The board plans to hire an interim CEO while searching for a permanent successor, the statement said.

Mr. Marlowe has been at the helm for two years. Prior to becoming CEO, he was Blue Mountain's CFO from November 2018 to July 2022, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Blue Mountain Hospital District includes an acute care hospital, home health and hospice services, and a family medicine clinic.

The hospital district did not provide further details on Mr. Marlowe's resignation.