Washington hospital names interim CEO

Kim Manus, CFO of Newport (Wash.) Hospital and Health Services, was named interim CEO of the organization, according to an Aug. 22 news release shared with Becker's.

Current CEO Merry-Ann Keane, MSN, BSN, RNC, is moving to western Washington "to be closer to her daughter and continue her healthcare career as a hospital CEO," the release said. Her last day with Newport Hospital will be Sept. 15.

Ms. Keane has helmed the hospital since 2022, according to her LinkedIn page.

Ms. Manus joined Newport Hospital in 1986 and has served as the business office manager/treasurer and CFO.

During their time on the executive leadership team, the hospital has expanded its express care service, MRI service and respiratory therapy, while switching to live human telephone operators, according to the release.

Newport Hospital and Health Services is a public entity. It is owned and operated by Pend Oreille County Public Hospital District No. 1.