UChicago Medical Center appoints chief medical officer

The University of Chicago Medical Center has appointed Tipu Puri, MD, PhD, as chief medical officer, according to an internal email sent to Becker's.

Stephen Weber, MD, executive vice president and CMO of UChicago Medicine, shared news of Dr. Puri's appointment in a Sept. 19 email to staff. Dr. Puri is a clinical nephrologist, providing care in both inpatient and ambulatory settings.

He joined the academic health system in 1999 as an internal medicine resident. Over the years, Dr. Puri has held various physician leadership roles at UChicago medicine, most recently serving as associate chief medical officer.

He will report to Dr. Weber.

"Dr. Puri will work closely with faculty, staff, trainees, and other leaders to promote ease of practice, clinician engagement and interdisciplinary care," Dr. Weber wrote in the email. "Dr. Puri will also serve as lead among the various site CMOs of our growing care network, providing mentorship and support and ensuring alignment across the system."