UT Health East Texas appoints CEO of 2 hospitals

Jared Smith was appointed CEO of UT Health Henderson and UT Health Carthage, both part of the UT Health East Texas system, according to a Sept. 27 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Smith will begin his new role on Oct. 13, replacing Mark Leitner, who is retiring. Since 2020, Mr. Smith has served as CEO of UT Health Quitman.

Meanwhile, Guy Cayo will serve as interim administrator for UT Health Quitman while continuing in his role as CEO of UT Health Pittsburg, the release noted.

UT Health East Texas is a nine-hospital system based in Tyler.