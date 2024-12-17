New Mexico hospital names COO

Mary Armijo has been appointed COO of Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, N.M., effective Jan. 6.

Ms. Armijo brings more than two decades of healthcare experience to the role, most recently serving as COO of Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces, N.M., according to a Dec. 16 news release from Lovelace Health System.

In her new role, Ms. Armijo will also serve as COO of Heart Hospital of New Mexico at Lovelace Medical Center, the release said.

Lovelace Medical Center is a 263-bed acute care hospital with more than 1,100 employees.