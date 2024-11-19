Providence names next COO

Renton, Wash.-based Providence has selected Darryl Elmouchi, MD, as its next COO, effective Jan. 2.

Dr. Elmouchi will succeed current COO Erik Wexler, who is stepping into the president and CEO role on Jan. 1, according to a Nov. 19 Providence news release. Mr. Wexler will succeed Rod Hochman, MD, who is retiring after 45 years in healthcare, including 17 with the Providence family of organizations.

Dr. Elmouchi is COO of Corewell Health, a 21-hospital system formed by the merger of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health in February 2022.

"Following an extensive nationwide search, it was clear that Dr. Elmouchi's unique background as a physician and proven track record of successfully leading operational transformation, improving patient outcomes, and fostering a culture of excellence and inclusivity is a perfect fit for our organization," Mr. Wexler said in the release.

Before his current role at Corewell Health, Dr. Elmouchi served as president of Corewell Health West, a 10-hospital region of Corewell Health, from May 2020 to April 2023, according to his LinkedIn page. He also previously served as interim president of Corewell Health East.

Providence is a 51-hospital system serving seven western states.