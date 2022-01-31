Spectrum, Beaumont build new health system launching Feb. 1

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health and Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health are partnering to create a new health system, temporarily called BHSH System, which will launch Feb. 1.

The two systems have provided all the requested information to regulatory agencies, according to a Jan. 31 news release shared with Becker's.

Tina Freese Decker, the president and CEO of Spectrum, will serve as president and CEO of the new system. She will also serve on the board of directors, which has seven members appointed by Spectrum and seven appointed by Beaumont.

"As we launch our new health system, we have a bold goal to transform health and are thrilled to unite our two great organizations," Ms. Decker said. "Together, we will leverage our complementary strengths to innovate and make a positive impact for our communities and their health."

Below is a list of who will take over the leadership positions at BHSH, according to the release: